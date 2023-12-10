Sweet Little Snowman

This past week was quite a week-- our shower, our dryer, and Christopher's work van all broke down! And just before that (but not technically during this past week) a power surge killed the air purifier we use in our bedroom... So it's been a busy couple of days trying to deal with everything!



A new air purifier is working its way through the postal system, we've managed to do the plumbing repair ourselves, the work van is at the mechanic's and reservations for a rental have been made, and today we drove into Brampton to buy a new dryer (which gets picked up tomorrow).



When we finished with the appliance place, we stopped to grab tea and cookie before the drive home. I expected this snowman to be a frosted sugar cookie, but it was actually shortbread with chocolate on top!