Previous
Sweet Little Snowman by princessicajessica
Photo 632

Sweet Little Snowman

This past week was quite a week-- our shower, our dryer, and Christopher's work van all broke down! And just before that (but not technically during this past week) a power surge killed the air purifier we use in our bedroom... So it's been a busy couple of days trying to deal with everything!

A new air purifier is working its way through the postal system, we've managed to do the plumbing repair ourselves, the work van is at the mechanic's and reservations for a rental have been made, and today we drove into Brampton to buy a new dryer (which gets picked up tomorrow).

When we finished with the appliance place, we stopped to grab tea and cookie before the drive home. I expected this snowman to be a frosted sugar cookie, but it was actually shortbread with chocolate on top!
10th December 2023 10th Dec 23

Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
173% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise