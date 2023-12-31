Previous
On the Seventh Day of Christmoose... by princessicajessica
Photo 666

On the Seventh Day of Christmoose...

We tried to go birdwatching again, and once again did not have much success. Though we did see a massive group of sandhill cranes-- at least several hundred, I would say! Anyway, we passed through Simcoe, which is home to Ontario's oldest holiday lights festival. It's pretty huge. As it wasn't dark, the lights were not on, but some of the displays are good in daylight too-- like this moose! It was once part of a public art project in Toronto that saw differently painted/decorated moose placed all around the city, but once the project was over this moose was sold and became part of the Simcoe Panorama. I noticed that his jacket says Peace on Earth, which seems like a very good wish going into 2024.

Happy New Year and Best Wishes to all who see this!
31st December 2023 31st Dec 23

Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
182% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

summerfield ace
oh, my goodness! where did you find this? many years ago, i went around toronto to photograph all the different mooses in the city. aces!
January 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise