On the Seventh Day of Christmoose...

We tried to go birdwatching again, and once again did not have much success. Though we did see a massive group of sandhill cranes-- at least several hundred, I would say! Anyway, we passed through Simcoe, which is home to Ontario's oldest holiday lights festival. It's pretty huge. As it wasn't dark, the lights were not on, but some of the displays are good in daylight too-- like this moose! It was once part of a public art project in Toronto that saw differently painted/decorated moose placed all around the city, but once the project was over this moose was sold and became part of the Simcoe Panorama. I noticed that his jacket says Peace on Earth, which seems like a very good wish going into 2024.



Happy New Year and Best Wishes to all who see this!