Cheers to a New Year!

We didn't take a legitimate selfie this year... But we spent New Year's Eve at home this year (a first for us, other than 31/12/20, when we were both in the house but Chris was sick and we couldn't be in the same room) and we took a photo just after midnight that shows us being together at home-- both our hands, with our Christmas tree in the background. The drink was sparkling white grape & peach juice; I'm not sure if the colour came out well but there's none left for comparison, lol.



All the best to everyone here on 365 for a happy, healthy 2024!