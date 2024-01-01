Previous
Cheers to a New Year! by princessicajessica
Photo 667

Cheers to a New Year!

We didn't take a legitimate selfie this year... But we spent New Year's Eve at home this year (a first for us, other than 31/12/20, when we were both in the house but Chris was sick and we couldn't be in the same room) and we took a photo just after midnight that shows us being together at home-- both our hands, with our Christmas tree in the background. The drink was sparkling white grape & peach juice; I'm not sure if the colour came out well but there's none left for comparison, lol.

All the best to everyone here on 365 for a happy, healthy 2024!
1st January 2024 1st Jan 24

Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
