Snowy Heart

It snowed on New Year's Eve, and although it wasn't too deep, the ground was still covered on January 2nd! This heart is a photo op thing in uptown Waterloo, it has a seat so people can have their pictures taken posed inside it. Chris thinks it also looks like a "B," which I can see, but I'm pretty sure it's just supposed to be a heart (especially since the town's name doesn't start with a B or anything).