Trails of Chedoke (Detail)

This is a detail from a mural in Hamilton (Christopher's hometown) called Trails of Chedoke. It's meaningful to me because, for Chris and me, the Chedoke area is a place for nature, for hiking, for trees and waterfalls... But in the past it was an important place for medicine, too. One way in which it was important medically is that it had a hospital which hosted a note defunct post-secondary school of medical technology (since absorbed by McMaster University, I believe) and my mother studied there once upon a time. Before she became a mother, she was a lab scientist who did sera and tissue analysis, mostly for diagnostic purposes and occasionally for research as well. She always planned to go back to work once I (the youngest child) was partway through school, but sadly she got sick when I was only six (in my 2nd year of school) and she didn't live long enough to resume her career.



Anyway, I think of her a lot at this time of year and I like how this mural section combines the two things that I associate with the area, so I thought it was a good time to visit, photograph, and share it! :)