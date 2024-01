That's... a Bit Safer... I Guess...

The signs on this hill in a Kitchener park say "No Toboganning," but obviously the local residents have been doing it anyway! I took this picture from the car, so I would guess that the hill was deemed too dangerous for tobogganing because of the road at the bottom, but the residents seem more concerned about the sign posts installed by the city. Those are hay bales that have been propped against them as cushions!