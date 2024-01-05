New Year, New Food-- Mulberry Jam!

I posted before Christmas about the basket of jams we were making for my dad. Well, it came up in conversation on December 24th that my dad really dislikes mulberries and quince-- both of which we'd put in his jam basket! We made a couple of urgent, last minute substitutions, replacing the mulberry and quince jams with blackberry and watermelon... but then we ended up with a couple of extra jams. Tonight we decided to try mulberry jam, which neither of us had eaten before. It came out a bit more red than it looks in person.



I am currently hosting the BLD challenge, the theme of which is "New Year, New Foods." Of course this one doesn't count for the competition as I'm hosting, but Chris thought I should tag it anyway just to add it to the gallery.