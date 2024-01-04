Sign up
Photo 670
First BK Thursday of 2024!
Today was the first BK Thursday of the year! I thought it was a good opportunity to use this week's Five Plus Two prompt (body parts) for a selfie of sorts.
4th January 2024
4th Jan 24
Jessica Eby
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
Tags
hand
,
pen
,
writing
,
heart
,
crossword
,
date night
,
fiveplustwo-bodyparts
