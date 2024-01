Snowman

We are having stormy weather which started of nicely with some beautiful snow! Some neighbourhood kids built a snowman. The precipitation eventually turned into lots and lots of rain, unfortunately, so this guy might have been looking a bit worse for the wear when I photographed him! It had been raining for some time by then, and was still raining fairly heavily when I took the picture. You can see the snow on the ground around him was turning to slush and melting fast!