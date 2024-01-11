Previous
Late Night Noodles by princessicajessica
Photo 677

Late Night Noodles

I was a bit stuck for a photo today, so I took some inspo from the monthly theme, "close-up." This is a close-up of Hokkein noodles with veggies and black bean sauce.
11th January 2024 11th Jan 24

Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
185% complete

