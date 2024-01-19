Previous
Saying Goodbye with a Siakam Swirl
Saying Goodbye with a Siakam Swirl

We were very sad to hear recently that one of our favourite Toronto athletes-- basketball player Pascal Siakam, aka P-Skills, aka Spicy P-- has been traded. How much do people around here love Pascal? Well, right now, McDonald's restaurants in every province except Quebec are featuring the Siakam Swirl McFlurry, so you know he must be pretty popular!

Siakam is from Cameroon originally but has kind of established a special relationship with Toronto/Canada/Raptors fans over the past eight years and it feels like everyone is sad to see him go! He wrote a sort of goodbye letter that was published today ( https://www.theplayerstribune.com/posts/pascal-siakam-toronto-raptors-indianapolis-pacers-nba-basketball ) and it was quite touching to read. We thought we'd say our own goodbye tonight with what will probably be our last Siakam Swirl McFlurry, since we doubt McDonald's will bring it back now that he's not a Raptor anymore.

The McFlurry was named Siakam Swirl in reference to Pascal's signature move, which is a kind of spin, and it's supposed to reflect the Raptors colours (red, white, and black) with its red Smarties, vanilla ice cream, and fudge.

Who says -20 is too cold for ice cream? Not me!
Photo Details

