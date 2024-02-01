Roadside Piano #3

In October I photographed an upright piano like this one that had been abandoned and fallen into a state of decay in a vacant lot, and shortly afterwards I photographed a baby grand that has been turned into a fountain outside of a local house, so when I saw another roadside piano, it seemed like a logical shot to take. Sadly, this one being left out at the curb like this means that it's garbage... or, it will be if no one else takes it away. When people put things like furniture out to the curb early, they will often be picked up by others if they're in good shape; I don't know what the deal was with this piano when it was put out to the curb but it has been wet out, which I'm sure can't be good for it. I would guess this one will be collected by the garbage men on Tuesday.