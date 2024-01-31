Legal Graffiti Wall

Previous
Some cities have large spaces where graffiti is legal, but in my little city it's just this one wall. Actually it's one side of a building that faces the local outdoor skatepark. I'm sure there are unwritten rules about its usage but officially speaking there don't seem to be any rules beyond the general laws of the land. One always finds quite an array of stuff there-- everything from doodles and random spray-painted words/tags to more elaborate and artistic tags, cartoon characters, original drawings, and realistic murals. It's a colourful place in more ways than one!
