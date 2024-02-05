Previous
Our Best Wishes to Our King by princessicajessica
Our Best Wishes to Our King

Although Charles III holds the office of King of Canada as well, I don't think they make decorative cushions like this with the Maple Leaf banner as the backdrop! To be fair, from a design standpoint, our flag doesn't have a perfect space for writing going right across its middle, either. Regardless, we bought this UK one as a birthday gift for my dad back in June. We found it at a local British import shop/bakery. Since the world learned of the King's cancer diagnosis today and he started treatments today, it seemed like a fitting sentiment for my daily photo. We're wishing HM all the best tonight.
