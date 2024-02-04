Practising Flips

Well, it's been just above freezing for days now and most of the snow is gone-- definitely roads and parking lots are pretty clear-- which means the skateboarders are out!



Our plans for the day didn't work out and my daily photo idea was contingent on them, so I decided I'd try to find a street or sports shot around here this evening... I guess I found one that's kind of both!



Although much of my adolescence was spent amongst skateboarders, I no longer remember enough/wasn't paying enough attention to know exactly what trick(s) this man was doing, but he was practising flips of some kind in a parking lot along a busy street in Kitchener. It was an elementary school's parking lot, so it was a safe bet there wouldn't be cars coming and going there today.