Previous
Ms. Nuthatch by princessicajessica
Photo 700

Ms. Nuthatch

We went to a particular wilderness area today in hopes of seeing a bird that has been hanging around that is not often seen in our area. We did see the bird, but I didn't get any shots of it, sadly! Maybe we'll get to see it another time soon.

Although I didn't get any photos of the bird we were there to see, I did get a number of pictures of other birds. This one is a white-breasted nuthatch. The males and females look pretty similar and I think we saw both today, but I believe this one is a girl.
3rd February 2024 3rd Feb 24

Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
191% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise