Ms. Nuthatch

We went to a particular wilderness area today in hopes of seeing a bird that has been hanging around that is not often seen in our area. We did see the bird, but I didn't get any shots of it, sadly! Maybe we'll get to see it another time soon.



Although I didn't get any photos of the bird we were there to see, I did get a number of pictures of other birds. This one is a white-breasted nuthatch. The males and females look pretty similar and I think we saw both today, but I believe this one is a girl.