Mel's Diner

Mel's is a local-to-my-region diner, with locations in Kitchener and Waterloo. It's been around for about 30 years now, but it's vintage-style, being decorated etc like a mid-century diner. This is the Waterloo location, which is in the university area of the city. It's open late and I like how its lights look in the darkness! I thought it was fitting for today's February Word (light).