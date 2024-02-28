Pond Landscape

We've been having some crazy weather. In the 24 hours leading up to the time when I took this photo we had thunderstorms, late-spring or early-summer like weather (17 degrees and sunny), high winds, flash freezing, and snow squalls! It was windy and cold when I took this photo, during a pause between snow squalls. There were swans swimming very far out but I couldn't tell which kind-- probably trumpeters, but maybe tundras. I set out to find a pond landscape for the new tag challenge-- my words were pond and landscape. I'm not completely thrilled with this result, but it's what I could manage today!