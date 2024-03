Vogelsang Green

There is a little park in downtown Kitchener called Vogelsang Green. "Vogelsang" is the German word for birdsong. Vogelsang Green is not very green right now, but in the summer this area of the park is all grass. I belive it's used for musical performances. The area up the steps at the back of the photo is paved and has picnic tables of different sorts. I like the string lighting in this park.