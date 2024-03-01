Previous
Twilight Time by princessicajessica
Photo 727

Twilight Time

We went for a walk at Princess Point in Hamilton this Friday evening. The soft, colourful sunset reminded me of this song:
https://youtu.be/UGwa2tw7Vws?si=d9v1e0-5euMdtcQ2
1st March 2024

Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
199% complete

