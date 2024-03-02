Intergalactic

My dad brought home these special edition Oreos-- I think pretty much bought them because of what they look like. My favourite colour is pink and my second favourite is blue-- which happens to be Christopher's favourite, and was my late mother's favourite as well. I'm not sure what the exact line of reasoning was. But anyway, they're called "Space Dunk," (or Mission Spatiale-- Space Mission-- in French) and in addition to being brightly coloured and marshmallow flavoured, their filling has popping candy (Pop Rocks) inside and they have spacey pictures on them (an astronaut helmet as pictured, stars, shooting stars, a rocketship, a telescope...).