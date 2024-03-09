Sign up
Previous
Photo 735
Pussy Willows in the Rain
One more last minute entry for the new (resurrected) tag challenge! Instead of doing another pond landscape, I redid the tag selection part and this time I ended up with "nature" and "texture."
9th March 2024
9th Mar 24
0
0
Jessica Eby
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
Tags
nature
,
water
,
rain
,
gray
,
wet
,
grey
,
texture
,
raindrops
,
pussy willow
,
pussywillow
,
tag1-2024
