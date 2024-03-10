Previous
Nature's Glitter by princessicajessica
Nature's Glitter

We woke up to snow on the ground and lovely, gently swirling flakes... but as the day went on it stopped and the sun melted everything we'd gotten. Once darkness fell a little bit of it came back.
10th March 2024 10th Mar 24

Jessica Eby

