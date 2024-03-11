Previous
Rainbow Threads by princessicajessica
Rainbow Threads

Another random rainbow, inspired by the fact that so many people around here are focused on rainbows this month!

One of my recent Love Quilts squares was for a koala themed quilt (for the UK-- I know, you see koalas and expect it to be for an Aussie child, but not this time) and the kid particularly likes bright colours. Well... koala patterns are not full of those, generally, but I managed to work some in, using them for boxes around the koala characters I stitched (letters removed).

I have been keeping these rainbow threads together for a while now because I've used this same colour combination for a few different squares. Lots of kids like rainbows and/or brights, so I've found it saves time to just keep my little rainbow palette together!
Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
