Evening Jam Session Along the Living Levee by princessicajessica
Evening Jam Session Along the Living Levee

It's been unseasonably warm again. We went for a walk along the Living Levee downtown this evening, and we saw this man playing a handpan. He wasn't busking, just sharing his music.
12th March 2024 12th Mar 24

Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
