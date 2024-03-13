Previous
Sherbet Lemons by princessicajessica
Photo 737

Sherbet Lemons

Today's word of the day was Lemons. We didn't have any actual lemons around the house, but we did have a bag of Sherbet Lemons!
13th March 2024 13th Mar 24

Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
Louise & Ken ace
My mouth is puckering even as I sit here looking at your photo!
March 14th, 2024  
