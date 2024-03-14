Previous
Pi Day by princessicajessica
Photo 740

Pi Day

I am phoning it in a bit today (haha, accidental pun as I used my phone camera for this), because I was feeling stuck for a picture idea and Chris said "take a picture of my shirt for Pi Day!"

I haven't counted how many digits the shirt covers, but it's definitely more than I have ever needed to know, lol.
14th March 2024 14th Mar 24

Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
202% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Brilliant!
March 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise