Previous
Photo 740
Pi Day
I am phoning it in a bit today (haha, accidental pun as I used my phone camera for this), because I was feeling stuck for a picture idea and Chris said "take a picture of my shirt for Pi Day!"
I haven't counted how many digits the shirt covers, but it's definitely more than I have ever needed to know, lol.
14th March 2024
14th Mar 24
Jessica Eby
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
Tags
maths
,
math
,
pi day
,
pi
,
nerd shirt
Beverley
ace
Brilliant!
March 15th, 2024
