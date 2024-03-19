Previous
Gold Star by princessicajessica
Gold Star

I learned how to make these origami lucky stars when I was 13. A girl in my ninth grade math class made one for me, and then taught me how to do it. I've folded a lot of them over the years-- literal thousands for my wedding alone. I also just make them for Chris sometimes; I think it started when he moved into his first apartment. He has a big jar they go in, and I think he bought it when he moved out of his parents' house. You can buy special origami paper for making these stars, but I also make them for him out of general paper products like a fortune from a fortune cookie, a disposable chopstick wrapper, a map from our first big trip together, etc. I am pretty sure little paper stars have popped up in my 365 calendars before.

Anyway, tonight I made this one out of some golden wrapping paper that I used recently to wrap a 100th birthday present for one of my dad's (significantly older) cousins. Maybe the 100th birthday paper will bring since good juju to my Christopher's star jar!
Jessica Eby

