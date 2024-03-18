Previous
Thistle Bookmark by princessicajessica
Photo 742

Thistle Bookmark

Just a quick craft to include with a couple of Robert Louis Stevenson books I'm sending to someone.
18th March 2024 18th Mar 24

Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
203% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
I like the design, and your composition wit the open book. Is the cross stitch mounted onto felt?
March 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise