Previous
Photo 742
Thistle Bookmark
Just a quick craft to include with a couple of Robert Louis Stevenson books I'm sending to someone.
18th March 2024
18th Mar 24
1
0
Jessica Eby
Tags
diy
,
craft
,
gift
,
homemade
,
handmade
,
bookmark
Judith Johnson
ace
I like the design, and your composition wit the open book. Is the cross stitch mounted onto felt?
March 19th, 2024
