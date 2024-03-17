Previous
Let's Eat Sandwiches Together... Forever by princessicajessica
Photo 742

One of our wedding guests made us a card using a photo she took of some street art that said "Let's Eat Sandwiches Together...Forever" and it quickly became my favourite wedding card.

On our honeymoon, we did eat sandwiches together; including one like this from a food stall in Amsterdam's Museumplein. We still make "Honeymoon Sandwiches" every so often, as we did tonight. I believe that the food stall called them Tomato, Rocket, and Brie. A couple of slight differences-- I hate the rind on brie, so I cut it off while making the sandwich, whereas the original came with rind on; we don't know what kind of bread the original was on, but we use what we came to know as Tijgerbrood, which we frequently ate while in the Netherlands (after coming home we learned that here it's called Dutch Crunch).
17th March 2024 17th Mar 24

Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
Louise & Ken ace
I would love that sandwich combination, brie-rind and all!!! What a pungent pop of flavor!
March 20th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
I love the idea of “honeymoon sandwiches“!!
March 20th, 2024  
