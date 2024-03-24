Sign up
Photo 750
Hello, Gorgeous!
Just a neon sign seen in the window of a local business. I love lights, of course, and I thought it fit well with the weekly theme of "signs."
24th March 2024
24th Mar 24
Jessica Eby
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
745
746
747
748
749
750
751
752
Tags
night
,
light
,
sign
,
lights
,
bright
,
bokeh
,
neon
,
52wc-2024-w12
