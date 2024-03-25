Sign up
Previous
Photo 749
Beauty and the Beast
Not a very good or inspired photo today, I'm afraid! It's been a tough one, so my picture today is just a snap of something around the house-- another piece of my jewelry collection.
It's a Hot Topic necklace that I've had since late 2014 or early 2015. It was quite inexpensive but has lots of sentimental value!
I think I probably prefer the version of the Beauty and the Beast song that is sung by Mrs. Pots in the film, but this version is still nice too:
https://youtu.be/m1s8WUZLtlQ?feature=shared
25th March 2024
25th Mar 24
Jessica Eby
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
749
photos
28
followers
26
following
205% complete
742
743
744
745
746
747
748
749
1
1
necklace
,
jewelry
,
jewellery
,
beauty and the beast
,
songtitle-105
