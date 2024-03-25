Not a very good or inspired photo today, I'm afraid! It's been a tough one, so my picture today is just a snap of something around the house-- another piece of my jewelry collection.It's a Hot Topic necklace that I've had since late 2014 or early 2015. It was quite inexpensive but has lots of sentimental value!I think I probably prefer the version of the Beauty and the Beast song that is sung by Mrs. Pots in the film, but this version is still nice too: