Colourful Stripes on a Grey Day by princessicajessica
Colourful Stripes on a Grey Day

Today was grey and rainy. This rainbow crosswalk really stood out, and it fit well with today's March Word-- Stripes!
26th March 2024 26th Mar 24

Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
