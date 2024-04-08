Eclipse Day, Fort Erie-- Watching, Waiting

What a special day! Chris and I went to Fort Erie to watch the solar eclipse. We experienced 3 minutes and 43 seconds of totality-- the longest duration of darkness in our province. Apparently the last time Fort Erie experienced totality was, in 1925-- when my grandparents were teenagers living on farms just outside the town-- and the next time will be 120 years from now!



There was patchy cloud moving in and out and covering the sun for a lot of the time, so I kept switching lenses and people watching(/photographing) while the sun wasn't visible anyway. Where we were it was kind of busy, but each group of people definitely had more than enough space to themselves. As you can see, the clouds did weird things to the sun's light through the eclipse filter. The picture in totality was taken right at the very beginning of the 3m43s; a dense patch of clouds covered it almost as soon as it started and stuck around until after the totality passed so we only glimpsed it very briefly.



Anyway, it was a big day. I saw a bald eagle on the drive down, a ship going through the canal in Port Colborne, and a total eclipse! It was hard to choose a photo for my daily, so I settled on a collage of the natural phenomenon combined with some people-watching photos as the best way to convey the experience.