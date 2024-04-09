Churchill Park Gates

Churchill Park is one of my city's main public spaces. I've posted various photos taken there during my time on 365. It's a large park with trails, sports fields, an arena, an outdoor skatepark (there used to be an indoor one too but it closed), a stream and pond, a pavilion, and various playground equipment including an inclusive (/accessible) playground.



Not a lot was going on at the park this evening (or at least not in the past where we were), but Winston Churchill Day seemed like a fitting day to share a close-up of the park gates.