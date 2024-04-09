Previous
Churchill Park Gates by princessicajessica
Churchill Park Gates

Churchill Park is one of my city's main public spaces. I've posted various photos taken there during my time on 365. It's a large park with trails, sports fields, an arena, an outdoor skatepark (there used to be an indoor one too but it closed), a stream and pond, a pavilion, and various playground equipment including an inclusive (/accessible) playground.

Not a lot was going on at the park this evening (or at least not in the past where we were), but Winston Churchill Day seemed like a fitting day to share a close-up of the park gates.
9th April 2024

Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
