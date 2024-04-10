Previous
Brothers and Sister by princessicajessica
Brothers and Sister

Taken in honour of Siblings Day and for the current mundane challenge (flowerpot).

This is a little photo display thing I made once upon a time. It's a tiny terra cotta flower pot with coloured-brown styrofoam inside, a piece of floral wire and a painted wooden flower with a paperclip on the back.

The picture in it is a photo of me and "my boys," aka big brothers Jeremy and Jonathan. I am the baby. Though life has us rather scattered these days, My Boys were bastions and beacons to me during my growing up years and they'll always be important figures in my life.
10th April 2024 10th Apr 24

Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
