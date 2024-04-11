Frozen Violets

It rained aaaaaall day here, so I decided to play around with @pdulis 's frozen flower technique! I used a few delicate little violets and a sort of diy lightbox made from a cardboard box, a small LED work light, some butcher paper, and Scotch tape. There was next to no natural light to work with and the violets are still all that is blooming in our yard/garden so I didn't really have any other options. I wasn't too upset about the lack of flower options though, because I'm partial to wildflowers anyway. I'm not sure how I feel about the result, but this is how the experiment went!