Previous
Licorice Heart by princessicajessica
Photo 769

Licorice Heart

Another full day of rain here... Chris brought home Twizzlers, since it's Licorice Day. No one in our house likes black licorice, but the red kind is much more well-recieved!
12th April 2024 12th Apr 24

Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
210% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kartia ace
😀 I’m a traditional licorice lover but any is welcomed to cheer up rainy days!
April 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise