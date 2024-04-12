Sign up
Photo 769
Licorice Heart
Another full day of rain here... Chris brought home Twizzlers, since it's Licorice Day. No one in our house likes black licorice, but the red kind is much more well-recieved!
12th April 2024
12th Apr 24
Jessica Eby
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
Tags
food
heart
candy
licorice
edah24-04
licorice day
Kartia
ace
😀 I’m a traditional licorice lover but any is welcomed to cheer up rainy days!
April 13th, 2024
