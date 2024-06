Last year I posted a Tree Swallow at the Beach ( https://365project.org/princessicajessica/365/2023-05-22 ), and today I am posting one that we saw along a local trail. There were tons of tree swallows about today, and a lot of house wrens. I was excited about seeing the house wrens, but the pictures didn't turn out as well as some of the swallow shots. I love the colours of the tree swallows' feathers!