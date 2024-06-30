Previous
Working Out Together in the Park
Working Out Together in the Park

Some parks have publicly available exercise equipment, and I don't think I've ever seen anyone actually use any of it until I spotted this couple doing so today. Unfortunately the couple pics I got of them on the equipment didn't come out very well, but when they were done with the equipment they continued their workout with lunges and things in the park's grassy area, which is what's going on here. I'm not sure if this counts as sports action or not, but it was not a very good pictures day and I am relying pretty heavily on challenges and prompts these days, so I thought I'd give it a try for Sports Action, anyway!
30th June 2024

Jessica Eby

Photo Details

Beverley ace
It’s a great shot of exercise in motion…Brilliant
July 8th, 2024  
