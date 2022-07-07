Previous
Next
Heron in the rain by princessleia
Photo 512

Heron in the rain

I finally had a chance to visit the Billy Frank Jr. Nisqually Wildlife Refuge last month. Even though it started as a sunny day, some rain clouds rolled in and we had some raindrops that added some drama to the heron.
7th July 2022 7th Jul 22

Leia Smith

@princessleia
I am a cancer biologist by training, lover of photography in life. I have an amazing family who is supportive of my self-imposed sabbatical to...
140% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise