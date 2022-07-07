Sign up
Photo 512
Heron in the rain
I finally had a chance to visit the Billy Frank Jr. Nisqually Wildlife Refuge last month. Even though it started as a sunny day, some rain clouds rolled in and we had some raindrops that added some drama to the heron.
7th July 2022
7th Jul 22
Leia Smith
@princessleia
I am a cancer biologist by training, lover of photography in life. I have an amazing family who is supportive of my self-imposed sabbatical to...
Views
6
365
iPhone 11 Pro
7th July 2022 1:44pm
View Info
View All
Public
View
blue
wildlife
bird
rain
heron
