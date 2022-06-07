Previous
Blue poppy colors by princessleia
Photo 511

Blue poppy colors

Blue poppies were so fun to see at the Rhododendron Species Garden in WA!
7th June 2022 7th Jun 22

Leia Smith

@princessleia
I am a cancer biologist by training, lover of photography in life.
