Its not easy being green... by pusspup
75 / 365

Its not easy being green...

I struggled to think of a green for today's rainbow and went back to some old hot air balloon shots, so I'll use them for the rest of the week!
24th March 2022 24th Mar 22

Wylie

pusspup
Sharon Lee ace
Great green capture.
March 24th, 2022  
Diana ace
What an awesome balloon, fabulous green shot!
March 24th, 2022  
Valerie Chesney ace
Super green
March 24th, 2022  
