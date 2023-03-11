Previous
rainbow purple by pusspup
212 / 365

rainbow purple

A fringed lily, one of our lovely natives providing purple today.
11th March 2023 11th Mar 23

Kathy ace
I really like the feathery edges of these petals.
March 11th, 2023  
Diana ace
Lovely shot of this beauty, love the fringed petals.
March 11th, 2023  
amyK ace
Great details on this
March 11th, 2023  
Valerie Chesney ace
Love this purple..
March 11th, 2023  
eDorre ace
What cool fringe and a neat color
March 11th, 2023  
