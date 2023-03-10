Previous
Kangaroo apple by pusspup
211 / 365

Kangaroo apple

Rainbow green
10th March 2023 10th Mar 23

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
JackieR ace
Are they edible?? Loving your series
March 10th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
Never heard of these - I love the way your captures look like dried flowers. Great series
March 10th, 2023  
Diana ace
How beautiful and so new to me! You can have your calendar printed and sold if you add all the botanical names :-)
March 10th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely sprig from this plant.
March 10th, 2023  
