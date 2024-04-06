Previous
Lucy by pusspup
Photo 539

Lucy

One of the special 'stars' of the balloon festival. They always have one or two special shaped balloons for the crowds.
Here you can just see her face turning around into the dawn sun and her plaits sticking out to the side.
6th April 2024 6th Apr 24

Wylie

@pusspup
Diana ace
Oh how beautiful this one is, what a great shot!
April 9th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha , such a cheerful looking balloon great capture against the blue mottled sky !
April 9th, 2024  
winghong_ho
Beautiful shot.
April 9th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Fabulous!
April 9th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
She is impressive.
April 9th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
Great capture.
April 9th, 2024  
