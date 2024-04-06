Sign up
Previous
Photo 539
Lucy
One of the special 'stars' of the balloon festival. They always have one or two special shaped balloons for the crowds.
Here you can just see her face turning around into the dawn sun and her plaits sticking out to the side.
6th April 2024
6th Apr 24
6
3
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
9th March 2024 5:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
balloon
Diana
ace
Oh how beautiful this one is, what a great shot!
April 9th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ha , such a cheerful looking balloon great capture against the blue mottled sky !
April 9th, 2024
winghong_ho
Beautiful shot.
April 9th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Fabulous!
April 9th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
She is impressive.
April 9th, 2024
Bill Davidson
Great capture.
April 9th, 2024
