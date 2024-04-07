Previous
final balloon for this year - really by pusspup
final balloon for this year - really

As I'm a bit behind with my extras album, this one rounds off the week.
This is a Pep Ventosa style compilation, but instead of many shots of the same balloon its many shots of different balloons in a similar setting.
7th April 2024 7th Apr 24

Wylie

@pusspup
Diana ace
Lovely colour and effect!
April 10th, 2024  
Helen Westerbeke
love it
April 10th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
That's a pretty cool end result - just a hint of the various colours and povs
April 10th, 2024  
