Previous
Photo 540
final balloon for this year - really
As I'm a bit behind with my extras album, this one rounds off the week.
This is a Pep Ventosa style compilation, but instead of many shots of the same balloon its many shots of different balloons in a similar setting.
7th April 2024
7th Apr 24
3
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
4116
photos
242
followers
272
following
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
9th March 2024 5:17am
Tags
hot
,
air
,
balloons
,
pep
,
ventosa
Diana
ace
Lovely colour and effect!
April 10th, 2024
Helen Westerbeke
love it
April 10th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
That's a pretty cool end result - just a hint of the various colours and povs
April 10th, 2024
