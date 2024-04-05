Previous
Balloons again by pusspup
Balloons again

OK, so I didn't need much encouragement. Thanks to everyone for your enthusiasm for balloons. Here's another dawn balloon shot (and poem):

Before the sun comes up
And all the hot air balloons begin to fly
You see the Dawn Patrol high in the dark sky.

Kathy Armijo
5th April 2024

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Photo Details

Annie D ace
the colours are just wonderful
April 8th, 2024  
Nigel Rogers ace
These are just fabulous, the colours and the dawn sky, you can almost feel the buzz of excitement with all the people watching and waiting.
April 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
