219 / 365
Rainbow purple
Another little native flower - guessing from the shape it might be related to the deadly nightshades.
18th March 2023
18th Mar 23
Views
2
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
30th June 2022 1:44pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rainbow2023
KAL
ace
Beautiful color and detail of this flower.
March 29th, 2023
Kathy
ace
Lots of contrasts in the flower.
March 29th, 2023
Mags
ace
Lovely! Looking forward to the composite I know is coming. =)
March 29th, 2023
