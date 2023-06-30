Previous
Snow clouds over Canberra by pusspup
Snow clouds over Canberra

I'm sure they'll be dumping snow somewhere tonight! Sure felt like it on our walk up this hill.
Between the trees you can see our Black Mtn tower (communications) and on the far right, the giant flag flying over our Parliament House.
Diana ace
Such a great capture of this beautiful landscape and view.
June 30th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful scene
June 30th, 2023  
Christine Louise
Lovely photo of your city. I think we are going to get a dumping of snow down in the South Island this weekend and very cold temperatures in the North Island..Brrrr
June 30th, 2023  
